Opposition leader Karoubi votes in Iran election: website
#World News
February 26, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Opposition leader Karoubi votes in Iran election: website

Iranian presidential candidate Mehdi Karoubi gestures to protesters gathered at the Ghoba mosque in northern Tehran in this June 28, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/via Your View

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian opposition leader cleric Mehdi Karoubi voted in Iran’s elections on Friday, casting a ballot for the first time since being put under house arrest in 2011, the Kaleme website reported.

“Karoubi voted at his home where he has been under house arrest. A mobile ballot box was taken to his home,” the website reported.

The Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that all Iranians would be able to vote for parliament and the Assembly of Experts, the body that chooses the country’s top leader.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
