February 26, 2016 / 4:59 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's Khamenei says big election turnout will disappoint foes

A woman holds a tablet with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a conservatives campaign gathering for the upcoming parliamentary elections and the upcoming vote on the Assembly of Experts, in Tehran February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader urged voters to turn out in big numbers for two crucial elections on Friday, saying such a show of strength would frustrate Tehran’s enemies.

“I suggest our nation to cast their votes early ... they should choose their candidates wisely ... a big turnout will disappoint Iran’s enemies,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said after casting his vote.

Iran holds elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
