Opposition leader Karroubi praises high Iran poll turnout: website
#World News
February 26, 2016 / 4:53 PM / 2 years ago

Opposition leader Karroubi praises high Iran poll turnout: website

Iranian presidential candidate Mehdi Karroubi waves to journalists during a news conference in Tehran in this April 28, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - An Iranian opposition leader under house arrest since 2011 praised the high turnout of voters in elections on Friday, saying it had happened despite the mass disqualification of pro-reform candidates, Kaleme website reported.

“High turnout of people showed that tactics like mass disqualification of reformers had no effect,” Karroubi said in a statement carried on Kaleme about the contest for parliament and a leadership body called the Assembly of Experts.

A hardline vetting body had disqualified thousands of moderate candidates, barring them from running in the elections, in which anti-Western conservatives are pitted against moderates and reformists allied to pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
