Opposition leader Karroubi praises high Iran poll turnout: website

ANKARA (Reuters) - An Iranian opposition leader under house arrest since 2011 praised the high turnout of voters in elections on Friday, saying it had happened despite the mass disqualification of pro-reform candidates, Kaleme website reported.

“High turnout of people showed that tactics like mass disqualification of reformers had no effect,” Karroubi said in a statement carried on Kaleme about the contest for parliament and a leadership body called the Assembly of Experts.

A hardline vetting body had disqualified thousands of moderate candidates, barring them from running in the elections, in which anti-Western conservatives are pitted against moderates and reformists allied to pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani.