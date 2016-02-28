FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's reformist electoral list to win all parliament seats in Tehran: early results
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 28, 2016 / 6:44 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's reformist electoral list to win all parliament seats in Tehran: early results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Reformist-backed candidates in Iran’s elections are on course to win all 30 parliamentary seats in the capital Tehran, according to initial results released by the interior ministry on Sunday.

Millions of Iranians voted on Friday for elections to the parliament and the Assembly of Experts, the body that will choose the next supreme leader. Final results are expected in the coming days.

Leading conservative candidate Gholamali Haddad Adel was on course to lose his parliamentary seat in Tehran, according to the initial count by the Interior Ministry carried by state television.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by Sam Wilkin, editing by Sami Aboudi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.