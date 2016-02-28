Iran's reformist electoral list to win all parliament seats in Tehran: early results

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Reformist-backed candidates in Iran’s elections are on course to win all 30 parliamentary seats in the capital Tehran, according to initial results released by the interior ministry on Sunday.

Millions of Iranians voted on Friday for elections to the parliament and the Assembly of Experts, the body that will choose the next supreme leader. Final results are expected in the coming days.

Leading conservative candidate Gholamali Haddad Adel was on course to lose his parliamentary seat in Tehran, according to the initial count by the Interior Ministry carried by state television.