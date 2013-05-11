Former Iranian president Rafsanjani enters presidency ring again

DUBAI (Reuters) - Former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani registered for Iran’s presidential election minutes before the expiry of the deadline for candidates to declare, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

One of the Islamic Republic’s best known figures, Rafsanjani has been marginalized since 2009 for his tacit support of reformist candidates who alleged that the re-election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that year was rigged.

Iranian television showed Rafsanjani, 78, seated in the crowded presidential registration office, smiling and waving. He earlier served as president from 1989 to 1997.