Top Iran reformist leads parliament race in Tehran - early results

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Early Iranian election results show senior reformist Mohammed Reza Aref leading the race for parliamentary seats among candidates in Tehran, the interior ministry said.

A ministry statement said Aref “so far based on the counted votes is at the top of the list followed by five (other) reformists.” Seventh on the list was a senior conservative, it said, according to votes tallied to date.

Aref, a Stanford-educated former presidential candidate and minister, who served as vice-president to the former reformist President Mohammad Khatami, leads the reformist list in Friday’s contest in Tehran, where more than 1,000 candidates are competing for just 30 seats in parliament.