DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has won the country's presidential election with some 57 percent of the total votes, the country's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmanifazli said on Saturday.

"Of some 41.2 million total votes cast, Rouhani got 23.5 ... and won the election," Rahmanifazli said in remarks carried live by state TV. Rouhani's hardline rival Ebrahim Raisi got 15.8 million votes, he said.