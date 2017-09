Presidential candidate Hassan Rohani shows his ballot before casting it during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Preliminary results in Iran’s presidential elections showed moderate cleric Hassan Rohani in the lead, Iran’s interior minister said on state television on Saturday morning.

Of 826,649 valid votes cast at 1,631 polling stations across the country, 401,949 went to Rohani, with his nearest competitor, Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, pulling in 126,896 votes, Interior Minister Mohammad Najjar said.