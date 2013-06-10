FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's elections watchdog says not considering barring candidate
June 10, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 4 years

Iran's elections watchdog says not considering barring candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Guardian Council said on Monday it was not considering barring any presidential candidate days before the June 14 vote, denying Iranian media reports that it was reviewing the candidacy of moderate cleric Hassan Rohani.

“A further review of the qualifications of candidates has not been raised and we deny such a thing,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodai as saying. Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said on Sunday the Guardian Council would consider whether to disqualify Rohani.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Jon Hemming and Janet Lawrence

