Outburst abruptly ends Iranian president-elect's news conference

DUBAI (Reuters) - The first news conference held by Iran’s president-elect Hassan Rohani ended suddenly on Monday when a man in the audience sprang up and shouted a slogan in favor of reformist leader Mirhossein Mousavi, held under house arrest since 2011.

“Rohani remember, Mirhossein must be (present),” the man shouted live on state television as security guards bundled him away. Rohani left the dais and state television cut to scenes of people voting and music.