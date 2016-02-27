FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouhani: Iran election has given government more power - IRNA
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
February 27, 2016 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

Rouhani: Iran election has given government more power - IRNA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attend a news conference with Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann in Tehran February 27, 2016.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRTAN (Reuters) - Iran’s election has given the government more credibility and clout, President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying by official media on Saturday, after reformists allied to him made gains in a contest for parliament and a leadership body.

“The competition is over. It’s time to open a new chapter in Iran’s economic development based on domestic abilities and international opportunities,” the official IRNA news agency reported him as saying. He added that the government would cooperate with anyone elected to build Iran’s future.

“The people showed their power once again and gave more credibility and strength to their elected government.”

Reporting by Bozorg Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean

