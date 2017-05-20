Iran's President Hassan Rouhani fills in his ballot as he votes during the presidential election in Tehran. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, in his first remarks after winning re-election, vowed on Saturday to deliver on his campaign promises of creating a freer society and improving the economy.

"Iran's great nation. Your are the real winners of the election... I shall remain loyal to my commitments to you," Rouhani wrote on his Twitter account.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)