Iran to hold run-off parliamentary elections in some cities in late April: state TV
February 27, 2016 / 11:34 AM / in 2 years

Iran to hold run-off parliamentary elections in some cities in late April: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Iranian woman holding her daughter casts her ballot during elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran February 26, 2016.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran will hold run-off parliamentary elections for some cities and towns where candidates could not get the required minimum 25 percent of the votes cast in Friday’s elections, state TV said on Saturday.

“The run-off for some seats will be held in late (Iranian month of) Farvardin or early Ordibehesht (late April),” Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told a news conference.

“Also early results for Tehran will be announced tonight but the final result might take longer to be announced.”

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

