Turnout in Iran's twin elections over 60 percent: interior minister
#World News
February 27, 2016 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Turnout in Iran's twin elections over 60 percent: interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran’s interior minister said on Saturday that turnout in Friday’s parliament and Assembly of Experts elections was higher than 60 percent, state TV reported.

The elections to fill the 290 seats in parliament and 88 seats in the Assembly of Experts were the first since Iran reached a nuclear deal with six major powers last year.

“Over 60 percent of Iran’s eligible voters cast vote on Friday, however, the exact number will be announced later,” Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told a news conference, broadcast live on state TV.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

