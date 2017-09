Officials prepare ballot boxes for Friday's presidential and city council elections in the northern Iranian city of Amol June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fars News/Behrouz Khosravi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranians began voting on Friday to choose a successor to President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, state television reported.

The election, in which voters have a choice of six candidates, is the first for a head of government since a disputed 2009 ballot touched off months of political unrest in the Islamic Republic.