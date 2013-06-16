FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says election of Iran's Rohani 'potentially hopeful': CBS
#World News
June 16, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

White House says election of Iran's Rohani 'potentially hopeful': CBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s chief of staff said on Sunday the election of Iranian President Hassan Rohani was a “potentially hopeful sign,” and that if he lived up to his obligation “to come clean on this illicit nuclear program, he will find a partner in us.”

Speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Denis McDonough McDonough said: “If he (Rohani) is interested in, as he has said in his campaign, mending Iran’s relations with the rest of the world, there is an opportunity to do that.”

Reporting by Jackie Frank; Editing by David Brunnstrom

