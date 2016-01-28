FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus CEO sees deliveries to Iran possible in 'coming months'
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 27, 2016 / 5:14 PM / in 2 years

Airbus CEO sees deliveries to Iran possible in 'coming months'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fabrice Bregier, President and CEO of Airbus arrives for the annual news conference in Paris, France, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Wednesday that he had held talks this month in Tehran with government and Iran Air officials that could lead to the rapid sale of aircraft.

“The needs are great. We are discussing at the moment which could lead to a rapid delivery of Airbus aircrafts in the coming months,” Bregier said at a business forum in Paris at the start of a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“We are at the disposal of our Iranian counterparts to help renew the fleet,” Bregier added.

Reporting by Bate Felix; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.