Airbus CEO sees deliveries to Iran possible in 'coming months'

Fabrice Bregier, President and CEO of Airbus arrives for the annual news conference in Paris, France, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Wednesday that he had held talks this month in Tehran with government and Iran Air officials that could lead to the rapid sale of aircraft.

“The needs are great. We are discussing at the moment which could lead to a rapid delivery of Airbus aircrafts in the coming months,” Bregier said at a business forum in Paris at the start of a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“We are at the disposal of our Iranian counterparts to help renew the fleet,” Bregier added.