Italy's Condotte d'Acqua will sign accords with Iran for up to 4 billion euros: company

ROME (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure company Condotte d‘Acqua said on Monday it would sign agreements for projects with Iranian companies worth as much as 4 billion euros ($4.33 billion), a company spokesman said.

Condotte is one of several Italian companies signing large deals during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s 48-hour visit to Rome, which started on Monday.

“We are signing accords with the primary Iranian companies for infrastructure, rail and highway projects that have a maximum value of 4 billion euros,” the spokesman said.