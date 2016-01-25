FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Condotte d'Acqua will sign accords with Iran for up to 4 billion euros: company
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 25, 2016 / 5:17 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Condotte d'Acqua will sign accords with Iran for up to 4 billion euros: company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure company Condotte d‘Acqua said on Monday it would sign agreements for projects with Iranian companies worth as much as 4 billion euros ($4.33 billion), a company spokesman said.

Condotte is one of several Italian companies signing large deals during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s 48-hour visit to Rome, which started on Monday.

“We are signing accords with the primary Iranian companies for infrastructure, rail and highway projects that have a maximum value of 4 billion euros,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.