Italy's Danieli to sign $4 billion in agreements with Iran: government source
January 25, 2016 / 10:29 AM / in 2 years

Italy's Danieli to sign $4 billion in agreements with Iran: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian steel firm Danieli (DANI.MI) will sign up to $4 billion in commercial agreements with Iran during President Hassan Rouhani’s visit in Rome, which starts on Monday, an Italian government source said.

“Danieli will sign a total of four agreements with different companies,” the source said. A Danieli spokesman did not immediately comment on the news.

Three of the contracts are worth a total of $1.5 billion, while a fourth is for between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, according to the source. All of the contracts are in the steel and mineral sector.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer

