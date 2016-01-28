FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran oil minister says not contacted by Russia, sees Total deal
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 28, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Iran oil minister says not contacted by Russia, sees Total deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man refuels his car at a petrol station in Tehran, Iran January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX23WKQ

PARIS (Reuters) - OPEC oil producer Iran has not been contacted by Russia about cuts in output to bolster oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said at a Franco-Iranian summit on Thursday.

Russian officials have decided they should talk to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries about output cuts, the head of Russia’s pipeline monopoly said on Wednesday.

Asked about the Russian move, Zanganeh said: “I have not receive anything.”

Zanganeh added that Iran would sign an agreement with French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) during his visit to France.

“We will sign an agreement with Total today afternoon,” he said, without giving details.

Total declined to comment.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.