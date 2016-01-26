Rouhani says Italy's Renzi will visit Iran in coming months

DUBAI (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will visit Iran in the coming months to boost economic ties, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted on Tuesday, during a visit to Rome that has yielded billions of dollars of business deals.
“Italian PM @matteorenzi will travel to Iran in the coming months to boost economic ties,” Rouhani said on his English-language Twitter account.
Rouhani is on a four-day visit to Italy and France, where he is looking to rebuild Iran’s ties with the West and promote his country as a pillar of strength and stability in an increasingly fraught and fragmented region.
Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey