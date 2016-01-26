FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rouhani says Italy's Renzi will visit Iran in coming months
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 26, 2016 / 10:53 AM / in 2 years

Rouhani says Italy's Renzi will visit Iran in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran President Hassan Rouhani (L) talks with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the Campidoglio palace in Rome, Italy, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will visit Iran in the coming months to boost economic ties, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted on Tuesday, during a visit to Rome that has yielded billions of dollars of business deals.

“Italian PM @matteorenzi will travel to Iran in the coming months to boost economic ties,” Rouhani said on his English-language Twitter account.

Rouhani is on a four-day visit to Italy and France, where he is looking to rebuild Iran’s ties with the West and promote his country as a pillar of strength and stability in an increasingly fraught and fragmented region.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.