Rouhani says Italy's Renzi will visit Iran in coming months

Iran President Hassan Rouhani (L) talks with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the Campidoglio palace in Rome, Italy, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

DUBAI (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will visit Iran in the coming months to boost economic ties, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted on Tuesday, during a visit to Rome that has yielded billions of dollars of business deals.

“Italian PM @matteorenzi will travel to Iran in the coming months to boost economic ties,” Rouhani said on his English-language Twitter account.

Rouhani is on a four-day visit to Italy and France, where he is looking to rebuild Iran’s ties with the West and promote his country as a pillar of strength and stability in an increasingly fraught and fragmented region.