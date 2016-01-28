FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM sees Iran deals in health, agriculture, environment
#World News
January 28, 2016 / 9:44 AM / 2 years ago

French PM sees Iran deals in health, agriculture, environment

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls attends the session 'The Future of Europe' at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will sign deals in the areas of health, agriculture and the environment with Iran later on Thursday during a visit to Paris by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said.

Valls told a Franco-Iranian business forum that he wanted France and Iran to rebuild ambitious partnerships in various business sectors after the lifting this year of international sanctions that had brought once thriving trade to a halt.

He said the relationship between Peugeot and Iran Khodro - who unveiled a new joint venture on Thursday - was a symbol of Franco-Iranian ties, with its ups and downs.

“Welcome to France,” Valls told Rouhani and the Iranian delegation in Farsi.

“Let’s forget past differences and start anew,” Rouhani said at the same forum.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Michel Rose, Bate Felix and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
