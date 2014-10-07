FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iranian woman faces death on Wednesday for killing alleged rapist: report
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2014 / 4:32 PM / 3 years ago

Iranian woman faces death on Wednesday for killing alleged rapist: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian woman convicted of murdering an alleged rapist as a teenager is set to be hanged on Wednesday unless she wins forgiveness from the victim’s relatives, an Iranian news agency reported on Tuesday.

Reyhaneh Jabbari, 26, was sentenced to death for stabbing dead a man seven years ago who she says tried to rape her. She has been detained since her arrest and repeated appeals have failed.

Jabbari said she acted in self defense, but Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence.

Her case has prompted an international outcry, with the United States and European Union demanding her sentence be repealed.

The semi-official Mehr News said a 10-day deadline issued for the woman to try to win forgiveness from the victim’s relatives was due to expire on Wednesday morning.

However, Justice Minister Mostafa Pour-Mohammadi said on Monday he hoped “for a good ending to the case”.

“We have issued a deadline and God willing we hope forgiveness will be granted and there will be a good ending to the case,” he was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.