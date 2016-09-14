FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 14, 2016 / 8:34 AM / a year ago

Fire breaks out at petrochemical plant in southern Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Wednesday at Iran's Mobin Petrochemical refinery complex in southern port of Assaluyeh, leaving four people injured, state media reported, the latest in a string of blazes in the region.

"The fire ... is now under control," Qassem Qaedi, crisis management coordinator in the southern province of Bushehr was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

Qaedi said the fire has caused no threat to the operations in the South Pars gas fields in Assaluyeh.

In the last few months several petrochemical plants in Iran have caught fire. Iran's oil minister said last month that most of the fires happened because the privatized petrochemical companies have cut their budgets for health and safety inspections.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

