France wants any Iran nuclear deal to be solid first step

PARIS (Reuters) - Any deal negotiated between Iran and world powers at a Geneva conference should solidly address concerns about the Islamic state’s nuclear program, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday.
“We want a deal that bring a solid first response to worries linked to Iran’s nuclear (program),” Fabius said on arrival in Geneva according to a foreign ministry statement. “There is progress, but nothing is concluded yet.”
