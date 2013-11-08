FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France wants any Iran nuclear deal to be solid first step
November 8, 2013 / 10:39 AM / 4 years ago

France wants any Iran nuclear deal to be solid first step

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Any deal negotiated between Iran and world powers at a Geneva conference should solidly address concerns about the Islamic state’s nuclear program, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday.

“We want a deal that bring a solid first response to worries linked to Iran’s nuclear (program),” Fabius said on arrival in Geneva according to a foreign ministry statement. “There is progress, but nothing is concluded yet.”

Reporting By John Irish; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Mark John

