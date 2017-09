French President Francois Hollande speaks at the inauguration ceremony of Mali's new President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita at the Stade du 26 Mars stadium in Bamako September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

BAMAKO (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday he had accepted an invitation to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly next week.

“There is a plan to meet with the Iranian president at his request,” Hollande told reporters before leaving Bamako, where he was attending a ceremony to mark the swearing-in of Mali’s new president.