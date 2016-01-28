FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran to take delivery of 100 Airbus planes within four years: state TV
#World News
January 28, 2016 / 8:24 AM / 2 years ago

Iran to take delivery of 100 Airbus planes within four years: state TV

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (L) attends a meeting with French employer's body MEDEF union leader Pierre Gattaz (R) and French business leaders and politicians at a hotel in Paris, France, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian state television reported on Thursday that Europe’s Airbus (AIR.PA) will deliver 100 passengers planes to the Islamic republic within four years.

“The contract with the Airbus has been finalised ... the planes will be delivered to Iran as soon as possible within four years ... Tehran will pay for the planes in 10 years ... all the planes will be new ones,” state TV said.

Under a deal reached between Iran and six major powers in 2015, sanctions imposed on Tehran were lifted this month in return for curbs to the country’s nuclear program.

Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said on Wednesday that he had held talks this month in Tehran with government and Iran Air officials that could lead to the rapid sale of aircraft in the coming months.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French business leaders in Paris on Wednesday that Tehran wanted to revive business ties despite diplomatic differences.

Ahead of his trip to France, Rouhani, on his first overseas trip since lifting sanctions, visited Italy with a 120-member delegation of business leaders and cabinet ministers, signing a raft of deals.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton

