FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says still uncertain over OPEC-non OPEC meeting on December 3
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 23, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says still uncertain over OPEC-non OPEC meeting on December 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that discussions over consultations between OPEC and other oil producers on Dec.3 - a day before the group’s policy-setting meeting - are still ongoing.

Novak, speaking to reporters on the fringes of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Tehran, said there has been a preliminary agreement from Russia to take part in such consultations in mid-December.

He also said that the forum confirmed the common approach to long-term gas deals and take-or-pay clauses in supply contracts, adding that a “fair” gas price is necessary to satisfy both buyers and producers.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.