10 months ago
Total, CNPC to sign new gas contracts with Tehran: SHANA
November 7, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 10 months ago

Total, CNPC to sign new gas contracts with Tehran: SHANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers fixing the logo for oil giant Total is seen at a petrol station in Cairo, Egypt, October 13, 2016.Amr Abdallah Dalsh

BEIRUT (Reuters) - France's Total and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) will sign new contracts on Tuesday with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) concerning the second phase of the South Pars gas field, the Iranian oil ministry's SHANA news agency said on Monday.

Using the new Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) which Tehran announced this year, the contract will be signed between NIOC and a consortium of Total and CNPC and Iranian Petropars as a local contractor, SHANA said.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
