March 25, 2016 / 8:03 PM / a year ago

Iran air ambulance helicopter crashes, killing all on board: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - An air ambulance helicopter crashed on Friday in Iran’s central province of Fars, killing everyone on board, Iranian media reported.

State TV said the helicopter was taking a patient from a remote area to the city of Shiraz when it crashed. The patient, four medics and two crew were killed, the broadcaster said.

The semi-official Fars news agency said nine people were killed, including five injured in a car accident, it quoted police official Mohammad Hossein Hamidi as saying.

The official IRNA news agency put the death toll at 10.

A local official told state TV the cause of the crash was under investigation. Iran’s official news agency IRNA said the area had experienced storms and heavy rainfall in recent days.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
