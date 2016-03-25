Iran air ambulance helicopter crashes, killing all on board: media

ANKARA (Reuters) - An air ambulance helicopter crashed on Friday in Iran’s central province of Fars, killing everyone on board, Iranian media reported.

State TV said the helicopter was taking a patient from a remote area to the city of Shiraz when it crashed. The patient, four medics and two crew were killed, the broadcaster said.

The semi-official Fars news agency said nine people were killed, including five injured in a car accident, it quoted police official Mohammad Hossein Hamidi as saying.

The official IRNA news agency put the death toll at 10.

A local official told state TV the cause of the crash was under investigation. Iran’s official news agency IRNA said the area had experienced storms and heavy rainfall in recent days.