Israel's Netanyahu calls Iran nuclear deal 'historic' mistake
#World News
July 14, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Netanyahu calls Iran nuclear deal 'historic' mistake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the agreement reached on Tuesday by Iran and major world powers on Tehran’s nuclear program as a historic mistake and said he would do what he could to block Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“Iran is going to receive a sure path to nuclear weapons. Many of the restrictions that were supposed to prevent it from getting there will be lifted,” Netanyahu said at the start of a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders in Jerusalem.

“Iran will get a jackpot, a cash bonanza of hundreds of billions of dollars, which will enable it to continue to pursue its aggression and terror in the region and in the world. This is a bad mistake of historic proportions.”

Writing by Maayan Lubell; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
