Obama, Netanyahu did not discuss bunker buster bombs: White House
March 8, 2012 / 6:32 PM / 6 years ago

Obama, Netanyahu did not discuss bunker buster bombs: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not discuss in their meetings this week an Israeli request for advanced U.S. military technology that could be used against Iran, the White House said on Thursday.

“In meetings the president had there was no such agreement proposed or reached,” White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters. Obama and Netanyahu meet in the Oval office for two hours on Monday and then had lunch together.

An Israeli official said earlier on Thursday that Israel has asked the United States for advanced “bunker-buster” bombs and refueling planes that could improve its ability to attack Iran’s underground nuclear sites.

Reporting By Missy Ryan and Alister Bull; Editing by Eric Beech

