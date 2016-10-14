FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Showa Shell says buys 55 percent of Japan's Iran crude imports in H1
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 14, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 10 months ago

Showa Shell says buys 55 percent of Japan's Iran crude imports in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu bought 55 percent of Japan's crude imports from Iran in January-June, said Chief Executive Officer Tsuyoshi Kameoka.

Japan imported 205,871 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil in the first half of 2016, trade ministry data showed, meaning Showa Shell's imports during the period would be around 113,000 bpd.

Kameoka made the comment late on Thursday during a joint news conference with Idemitsu Kosan Co on the delay of a full takeover of Showa Shell.

Japan's Iranian crude imports rose 25.8 percent to 216,101 bpd in January-August from the same period a year ago after economic sanctions targeting Tehran's disputed nuclear program were lifted in January, the trade ministry data showed.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.