U.S. citizen and U.S. legal resident held in Iran unjustly detained, must be released: State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday that a U.S. citizen and a U.S. legal resident, reported to have been indicted in Iran, were "unjustly detained" and should be released.

Iran's judiciary indicted three detained Iranian dual-nationals and a Lebanese citizen also held in the Islamic Republic, the judiciary's official news website Mizan said on Monday.

The website quoted Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying that after the issuance of indictments, the cases against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Siamak Namazi, Homa Hoodfar and Nizar Zekka had been referred to court "for processing".