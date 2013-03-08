FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Kerry meets with family of ex-FBI agent missing in Iran
#U.S.
March 8, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

John Kerry meets with family of ex-FBI agent missing in Iran

Sarah N. Lynch

2 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerryn boards his aircraft to return to Washington at the airport in Doha, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday met with the family of a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran in 2007, and urged anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson disappeared from Kish Island in Iran during a business trip on March 9, 2007. He is believed to be held hostage somewhere in the area.

“I met with Mr. Levinson’s wife and son today to reiterate that the U.S. government remains committed to locating Mr. Levinson and reuniting him safely with his family,” Kerry said in a statement.

“A husband and father to seven children, Mr. Levinson has missed birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and other important milestones since his disappearance six years ago from Iran’s Kish Island. He is also the grandfather of two, the second of which was born in his absence.”

Kerry’s statement comes the day before the sixth anniversary of Levinson’s disappearance. Last year, the FBI offered a rare $1 million reward for any information that could lead to his safe return.

Iran’s government previously said it has no information about Levinson’s whereabouts.

Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
