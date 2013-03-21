FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Khamenei "not optimistic" about nuclear talks with U.S.
March 21, 2013

Iran's Khamenei "not optimistic" about nuclear talks with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader said he was not optimistic about proposals for direct talks with the United States about Iran’s disputed nuclear program, saying Washington did not want the issues resolved.

“I am not optimistic about these talks. Why? Because our past experiences show that talks for American officials does not mean for us to sit down and reach a logical solution... What they mean by talks is that we sit down and talk until Iran accepts their viewpoint,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a New Year address broadcast live on state television.

Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Janet Lawrence

