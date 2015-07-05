Iran's Zarif says some differences remain in nuclear talks with major powers

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday some differences still remained between Iran and the six powers over Iran’s disputed nuclear program ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for a final agreement to end the 12-year-old dispute.

“Still nothing is clear ... some differences remain and we are trying and working hard,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters.

The deal under discussion between Iran and the powers is aimed at curbing Tehran’s most sensitive nuclear work for a decade or more in exchange for relief from sanctions that have crippled its economy.