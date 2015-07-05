FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Zarif says some differences remain in nuclear talks with major powers
#World News
July 5, 2015 / 10:59 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's Zarif says some differences remain in nuclear talks with major powers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday some differences still remained between Iran and the six powers over Iran’s disputed nuclear program ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for a final agreement to end the 12-year-old dispute.

“Still nothing is clear ... some differences remain and we are trying and working hard,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters.

The deal under discussion between Iran and the powers is aimed at curbing Tehran’s most sensitive nuclear work for a decade or more in exchange for relief from sanctions that have crippled its economy.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
