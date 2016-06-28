Iran names new armed forces chief

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran named Major General Mohammad Baqeri as head of the armed forces, state media reported on Tuesday.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is commander-in-chief of the armed forces, issued the decree naming Baqeri.

It said he has been working in Khatam al Anbia Headquarters (KAA), the engineering arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that serves to help the IRGC generate income and fund its operations.

The former head of the armed forces, Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, has been appointed senior advisor to the Supreme Leader.