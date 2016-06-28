FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran names new armed forces chief
June 28, 2016 / 1:34 PM / a year ago

Iran names new armed forces chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran named Major General Mohammad Baqeri as head of the armed forces, state media reported on Tuesday.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is commander-in-chief of the armed forces, issued the decree naming Baqeri.

It said he has been working in Khatam al Anbia Headquarters (KAA), the engineering arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that serves to help the IRGC generate income and fund its operations.

The former head of the armed forces, Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, has been appointed senior advisor to the Supreme Leader.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Janet Lawrence

