FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Iran holds air force drills to display defense capabilities
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 17, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

Iran holds air force drills to display defense capabilities

Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012, a day before the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian forces launched air defense drills on Monday in the central province of Isfahan, Fars news agency reported, aiming to display its ability to safeguard the country's airspace.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Air Force (IRIAF) is holding the three-day maneuvers in which fighter bombers, reconnaissance aircraft and home-built drones will take part.

The exercise "will unveil only parts of its capabilities to safeguard our country's airspace," Brigadier General Massoud Rouzkhosh was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

"The drill aims to counter any airspace incursion by the enemies," he added.

The air force, comprised largely of U.S.-made jets obtained before the 1979 revolution, is particularly weak compared to Iran's Gulf Arab rivals which have spent billions of dollars on Western fighter aircraft this year alone.

Iran unveiled a home-built drone this month that it said was capable of carrying bombs, in what appeared to be another copy of a U.S. reconnaissance drone that Iran captured five years ago.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.