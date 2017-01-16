Iran shoots at a drone in central Tehran: military commander

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's anti-aircraft forces fired shots at a drone on Monday that had entered the no-fly zone in the capital Tehran, a military commander was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Central Tehran is a no-fly zone as government institutions and the office of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei are located there.

"Shots have been fired at a drone as it entered the no-fly zone in Tehran. Nothing to be worried about," the governor of Tehran province, Isa Farhadi was quoted as saying by Tansim news agency.

"We do not know yet who it belonged to," he added.

A commander in Iran's air defense forces, Alireza Elhami, told Tasnim news that the drone was a quadcopter that left the area after the warning shots.

Quadcopter are non-military drones, usually used for filming.

Iran in December shot down a drone which was being operated by a film crew in central Tehran, recording aerial footage for a documentary for state television.