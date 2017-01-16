FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Iran shoots at a drone in central Tehran: military commander
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 7 months ago

Iran shoots at a drone in central Tehran: military commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's anti-aircraft forces fired shots at a drone on Monday that had entered the no-fly zone in the capital Tehran, a military commander was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Central Tehran is a no-fly zone as government institutions and the office of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei are located there.

"Shots have been fired at a drone as it entered the no-fly zone in Tehran. Nothing to be worried about," the governor of Tehran province, Isa Farhadi was quoted as saying by Tansim news agency.

"We do not know yet who it belonged to," he added.

A commander in Iran's air defense forces, Alireza Elhami, told Tasnim news that the drone was a quadcopter that left the area after the warning shots.

Quadcopter are non-military drones, usually used for filming.

Iran in December shot down a drone which was being operated by a film crew in central Tehran, recording aerial footage for a documentary for state television.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.