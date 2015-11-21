FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drone crashes in Iran near Iraqi border: agencies
#World News
November 21, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Drone crashes in Iran near Iraqi border: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A drone crashed in southwestern Iran near the Iraqi border on Saturday, media reported, though there were differing accounts on whether it was a foreign or a domestic aircraft.

Fars news agency quoted the governor of Shush county in Khuzestan province saying a foreign surveillance drone had come down near the city of Shush.

Later, state news agency IRNA quoted the same official, Reza Nejati, saying it was an Iranian machine and denying he had ever said otherwise.

“This drone was flying a daily route inside the country,” Nejati was quoted as saying by IRNA. He said technical issues brought it down.

Reporting by Katie Paul and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
