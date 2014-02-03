Iran will never be military aggressor, minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran will never launch a military operation against anyone, the country’s foreign minister, Javad Mohammad Zarif, said on Monday during a visit to Berlin.
“We will not start a military operation against anyone - I say: against anyone,” Zarif told the German Council on Foreign Relations, a day after talks in Munich with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and other officials from the six powers who are
negotiating with Iran about its nuclear program.
Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown