Iran will never be military aggressor, minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran will never launch a military operation against anyone, the country’s foreign minister, Javad Mohammad Zarif, said on Monday during a visit to Berlin.

“We will not start a military operation against anyone - I say: against anyone,” Zarif told the German Council on Foreign Relations, a day after talks in Munich with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and other officials from the six powers who are

negotiating with Iran about its nuclear program.