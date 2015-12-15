FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says won't rule out steps over Iran missile test
December 15, 2015

White House says won't rule out steps over Iran missile test

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration would not rule out taking additional steps over an Iranian missile test if security officials determined they would benefit U.S. national security, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility of imposing sanctions against Iran over the October missile test, Earnest told reporters President Barack Obama would not stand in the way if U.S. officials deemed such measures useful.

Reporting by Sudan Heavey,; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

