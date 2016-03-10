FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No talks on Iranian missile tests between Zarif, Kerry: ISNA
#World News
March 10, 2016 / 8:58 AM / a year ago

No talks on Iranian missile tests between Zarif, Kerry: ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his U.S. counterpart John Kerry have not discussed Iran’s missile tests, a source told Iran’s Students News Agency ISNA on Thursday.

“John Kerry has sent emails to Zarif asking for a telephone call to discuss issues, including Iran’s missile tests, but it did not happen because Zarif is on an official visit,” the source told ISNA.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said on Wednesday that Kerry had called Zarif to discuss Tehran’s latest round of ballistic missile tests.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
