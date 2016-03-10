FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton: Iran should face sanctions for reported missile tests
March 9, 2016 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton: Iran should face sanctions for reported missile tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic U.S. presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday she was “deeply concerned” by reports that Iran had tested multiple ballistic missiles and said the country should face sanctions for its actions.

“This demonstrates once again why we need to address Iran’s destabilizing activities across the region, while vigorously enforcing the nuclear deal,” Clinton said in a statement.

“Iran should face sanctions for these activities and the international community must demonstrate that Iran’s threats toward Israel will not be tolerated,” she said.

Iran test-fired two ballistic missiles earlier on Wednesday that it said were designed to be able to hit Israel, in defiance of U.S. criticism of similar tests carried out Tuesday.

(Reporting by Megan Cassella, editing by G Crosse)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

