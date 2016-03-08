FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible Iran missiles tests would violate U.N. resolution: French source
March 8, 2016 / 3:33 PM / a year ago

Possible Iran missiles tests would violate U.N. resolution: French source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Reports that Iran has conducted new ballistic missile tests capable of carrying nuclear weapons are a concern and would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions if confirmed, a French diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

“We are checking this information. Iran’s ballistic weapons program constitutes a source of preoccupation,” a French diplomatic source said.

“The design by Iran of missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons would contravene U.N. Security Council resolution 2231 which calls on Iran to abstain from all activity in this field,” the source added.

The source said it was too early to discuss what measures could be taken if the tests proved true.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams

