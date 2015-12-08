FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. conducting 'serious review' of reports Iran conducted missile test: official
December 8, 2015 / 8:24 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. conducting 'serious review' of reports Iran conducted missile test: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is reviewing reports that Iran carried out a ballistic missile test last month in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and will take appropriate steps if they are true, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“We are conducting a serious review of it,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told a briefing, adding that he was not in a position to confirm reports that Iran conducted a ballistic missile test in November.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

