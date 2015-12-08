U.S. conducting 'serious review' of reports Iran conducted missile test: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is reviewing reports that Iran carried out a ballistic missile test last month in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and will take appropriate steps if they are true, the State Department said on Tuesday.
“We are conducting a serious review of it,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told a briefing, adding that he was not in a position to confirm reports that Iran conducted a ballistic missile test in November.
