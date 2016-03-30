FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: Iranian missile tests do not violate U.N. resolution - Interfax
#World News
March 30, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Russia: Iranian missile tests do not violate U.N. resolution - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s test launches of nuclear-capable missiles did not violate a United Nations Security Council resolution, the Interfax news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry representative as saying on Wednesday.

The United States and its European allies said in a joint letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday that the launches has defied the resolution that endorsed last year’s historic nuclear deal.

“The resolution does not ban (the tests),” Interfax cited Mikhail Ulyanov, head of the ministry’s department for non-proliferation and arms control, as saying.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn

