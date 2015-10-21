U.S., allies demand U.N. council action after Iran missile test

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States, Britain, France and Germany sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council’s Iran sanctions committee on Wednesday notifying it of Tehran’s recent missile test and demanded action in response to what they said was a violation.

The letter, which was sent to the committee by the United States on behalf of the four countries, said the launch was in breach of Security Council resolutions and reiterated that the ballistic missile was “inherently capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.”

“We trust that this information will assist the Committee in its responsibility to examine and take appropriate action in response to violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions,” said the letter, which was seen by Reuters.