U.S. to keep pushing for UN action on Iran despite Russian objection

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States on Monday vowed to continue pushing for United Nations Security Council action on Iran’s recent ballistic missile tests and accused Russia of looking for reasons not to respond to Iranian violations of a U.N. resolution.

“This merits a council response,” U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told reporters. “Russia seems to be lawyering its way to look for reasons not to act ... We’re not going to give up at the Security Council, no matter the quibbling that we heard today about this and that.”

Separately, Iran’s U.N. mission issued a statement to reporters opposing Monday’s Security Council discussion on the Iranian missile tests. It also said statements it made about Israel were merely a response to Israeli threats against Iran.